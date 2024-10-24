 
Lady Gaga fuels fans excitement for song 'Disease' with epic trailer

Lady Gaga is set to release the title track of her album 'LG7' titled 'Disease' on October 25. 2024

October 24, 2024

Lady Gaga fuels fans excitement for song 'Disease' with epic trailer 

Lady Gaga’s song just gave her a run for it!

After previously teasing new music, unveiling its title, Disease and its release date, that is, October 25, the 38-year-old popstar has now shared a rather thrilling trailer for her song.

In the video featuring the Die With A Smile singer, the lead single of her upcoming album, LG7, shows Gaga rocking a white dress with black hair, sprinting at a fast pace from a car following her through suburbia.

Lady Gaga fuels fans excitement for song Disease with epic trailer

With the respect to the angle, the video is the perspective of the audience, who are seated inside the car that is chasing the Hold My Hand crooner.

This trailer of Disease, the first look into Gaga’s highly anticipated seventh studio album also had a few piano melodies and some percussion.

Lady Gaga has remained rather active in the entertainment industry currently whether it be acting or singing with the award-winning actress starring in the latest sequel of the 2019 film, Joker, titled, Joker: Folie à Deux, for which she also released a music album called, Harlequin that Gaga nicknamed as “LG 6.5."

