Cardi B hospitalized after 'Medical Emergency'

By
Web Desk
October 24, 2024

Cardi B canceled her festival performance after a recent medical emergency.

The rapper took to her official X account (formerly known as Twitter) to make an announcement that her upcoming performance at ONE Musicfest is canceled due to her health.

"I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE Music Fest," Cardi wrote on her social media.

She went on to say, "It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang - thank you for understanding."

"I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry. Love yall," the Up rapper concluded.

However, Cardi did not reveal any further details related to her medical emergency.

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi recently welcomed her third child, a daughter in September with her estranged husband Offset.

The other two children of the former couple include a 6-year-old daughter Kulture, and a 3-year-old son Wave. 

