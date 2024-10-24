 
Charli XCX garners praise from 'Brat' re-release collaborator Julian Casablancas

Charli XCX released the re-recorded version of her popular album, 'Brat' on October 11, 2024

October 24, 2024

Charli XCX just received the praise of Julian Casablancas!

The Strokes front man appreciated how the rising pop star has remained "humble" in handling the "huge social moment" as a result of her album Brat.

The 46-year-old musician and lead vocalist was excited for the level of “fame” Charli XCX received and was happy to jump at the chance to be featured on the remix of her track Mean Girls for the re-release of her chart-topping album.

In Casablancas’ appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he spoke of his collaboration on Brat and It's Completely Different but Also Still Brat remix album, stating, “That was very serendipitous. I actually can’t believe how fast it happened, I feel like it was a few weeks ago that she asked me, and I was in LA. I sang, I spent a day doing stuff.”

He continued, “I feel like fame has never hit someone at a better time, ’cause she’s been around a long time."

“She’s aware of the moment, this huge social moment, but also not taking herself too seriously, she handles it well, but also is humble… that’s why I wanted to do it. She was so cool,” Julian Casablancas further mentioned of Charli XCX.

