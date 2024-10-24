Chad Michael Murray flaunts dance moves in 'The Merry Gentlemen'

Britt Robertson decided to star Chad Michael Murray in his Christmas movie because of his dance moves.

The first trailer for The Merry Gentlemen, a Netflix rom-com about a former big-city dancer, who decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue to save her parents’ small-town performing venue.

Moreover, the film is directed by Peter Sullivan and written by Marla Sokoloff while the cast also includes Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Maxwell Caulfield, Hector David Jr., Colt Prattes and Marc Anthony Samuel.

Additionally, Sokoloff told People that the film is "a different take on Christmas movies," while adding, "This one has a different and fun vibe and something for everyone. Chad and Britt are such a magical combo. I just smile so big when watching them together."

Furthermore, Robertson, who plays Ashley in the film, explained that "a lot of hard work and effort went into choreographing" the dance performances and the different acts throughout the film.

As per the publication, she said, "It's sort of at the heart of the film, so I hope people can appreciate that.”

It is worth mentioning that Luke is played by Murray, who says he had little-to-no dance training prior to filming The Merry Gentlemen.