'Magnificent' King Charles 'doing what he can' to remain 'strong'

King Charles embarked on his royal tour to Australia accompanied by Queen Camilla on October 18, 2024

October 24, 2024

Tom Parker Bowles, the stepson of King Charles has spoken on the monarch being an incredible leader.

After King Charles went public with his cancer diagnosis in February this year, his previously announced royal tour to Australia became uncertain.

However, eight months later, the 75-year-old royal did finally embark on the journey, even supposedly pausing his ongoing treatment for cancer, as per PEOPLE magazine.

Amid the release of Tom’s new cookbook, titled, Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III, the monarch’s godson and son of Queen Camilla, got candid about his admiration for his mother and stepfather.

“The King is strong,” the 49-year-old said of Charles who went on the highly anticipated tour on October 18, accompanied with his wife, Camilla.

The food writer continued, “He is doing what he can. He’s following the advice of his doctors. Fingers crossed, touch wood.”

“He’s a magnificent king,”, Tom added, whose latest book, his ninth in 20 years, takes his readers on a journey to explore the culinary traditions of the royal family.

And even though, Tom usually remains private of his relationship with the royals, he also praised his mother’s resilience during the tough time King Charles went through because of cancer.

“It’s a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever capacity, it’s a very worrying thing,” Tom said, adding, “But my mother is strong as well. She supports him in every way. I think it’s wonderful to have someone you love by your side.”

