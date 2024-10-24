Kourtney Kardashian finally reveals the book she reads to son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has revealed which book she loves to read to her 11-months-old son Rocky.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kourtney shared a photo of the book she reads to her son.

The book title read On the Nigh You Were Born by Nancy Tillman.

In the caption, The Kardashians star wrote, "absolute favorite book."

According to book's description, which was published in 2005, it captures the "love and joy felt when a new born baby is born."

Kourtney welcomed baby Rocky on November 1, 2023, with her husband Travis Barker. She is already mom to three children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, with her ex-partner Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Barker is also dad to son Landon, 21, daughter Alabama, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

It is worth mentioning that Kourtney has talked about having a blended family on The Kardashians.

She said in the season 2 of series, "I love the idea of a blended family. I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing."