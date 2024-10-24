Victoria Beckham 'concerned' as son Cruz dates 'older woman' Jackie Apostel

The youngest member of Beckham family, Cruz Beckham, has been making headlines with his new girlfriend Jackie Apostel.

David and Victoria Beckham's son was spotted indluldging in PDA with his older girlfriend Jackie during their dates in Paris and Miami.

Recently, insiders have told Mirror that Victoria is "worried" about Cruz's relationship with older girl.

The source told the outlet, "Although Victoria is pleased that Cruz seems happy in his relationship, she does have some concerns about the age gap and whether her youngest son is ready for that kind of commitment."

They added, "She really likes Jackie, and Jackie seems to get on with all the family but Victoria would be lying if she said that her being 10 years older than Cruz isn't a worry. Cruz is still a teenager whereas Jackie is a fully grown woman who is at a different stage in her life and may want things that Cruz is not quite ready for."

Cruz has reportedly been dating Jackie since April after breaking up with Bby Ivy, whore real name is Viktoria Reitan. He also took Jackie to watch Inter Miami match against New England Revolution alongside mom Victoria and his sister Harper earlier this week.

Additionally, the source also revealed that Victoria "knows her kids have had to grow up quicker than 'normal' kids" however she "wants them to have as much fun as possible before they settle down."

"She is conscious of being seen as the interfering 'mother-in-law' but she has to protect her children and she's also joked that she doesn't want it to be Cruz who is the first one to make her a grandma!" the insider added.