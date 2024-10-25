Tom Holland calls keeping 'Spider-Man' plot secrets 'Torturous'

Tom Holland took a stroll back in memory lane to his time in the entertainment industry before becoming famous as Spider-man.

The 28-year-old actor in an interview with Good Morning America, reflected on his past work before starring as Peter Parker in the franchise/

During the interview, Holland looked at his old clips preparing for his titular role in the musical Billy Elliot in 2008.

At the time the actor recalled that he was unable to correctly pronounce the word "spotted."

"I remember my dad corrected me, saying, 'No, son, it's not spodded; it's spotted,'" Holland said.

Holland noted that the one piece of advice he wants to give his younger self is to "stick with it and keep having fun" and not to take work seriously "too much."

While watching himself in a clip of Spider-Man: No Way Home with costars Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire he said, "I loved being on set with those guys in our suits, having the freedom to kind of just make stuff up and have fun with it."

He went on to say, "And a testament to John Watts, our director, because he created an environment that's so creatively inspiring that we got some really cool stuff from just the three of us having a lot of fun together."

However, Holland admitted that being a Spider-Man fan himself keeping secrets about the plot is quite challenging for him.

"It was actually torturous," Holland added.