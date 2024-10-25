Prince William, Kate Middleton making preparations for King Charles’ death

Prince William, Kate Middleton have already started preparing for the time when King Charles will pass.

News about these plans and the couple’s intentions have been shared by inside sources, during their interviews with InTouch Magazine.

According to the source while, “It’s not a subject that people really talk about very openly, but everyone is aware that Charles’ health is failing.”

However, “The last thing Kate and William want to do is to put a case forward for Charles to abdicate.”

“They want him to go on as long as he physically wants to,” but still “there is that horrible reality of the fact he’s not getting any younger, and his condition means that the time to step up will be sooner rather than later in the years ahead,” the source also admitted before signing off.

For those unversed, King Charles is currently touring Australia, alongside Queen Camilla, and has even paused his cancer treatment to make this travel plan possible.

However it is pertinent to mention that he is traveling with two of his personal royal doctors and bags of the King’s blood.