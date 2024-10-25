Insiders reveal all about Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's rumored romance

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster worked together 'The Music Man' Broadway musical

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are a “regular couple” and can’t get enough of each other’s company, per an insider.

Hugh and Foster are surrounded by romance rumors, with the Broadway actress filing for divorce her husband Ted Griffin, after 10 years of marriage. The X-Men star is also divorcing his wife.

Sources told Page Six that the duo are in fact together and keeping their relationship under wraps.

"They spend all of their free time together,” a mole claimed. "They are a regular couple, they are just in private.”

The duo met when they worked together on the Broadway musical The Music Man from December 2021 to January 2023, during which rumors of their relationship erupted.

More sources previously told the publication that the Deadpool & Wolverine star and the actress have fallen in love.

"They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” a tipster claimed.

Another source claimed: "They are still together. They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge.”

This comes one year after Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness separated after nearly 30 years of marriage. They share a 24-year-old son Oscar and 19-year-old daughter Ava, both of whom they adopted.

Foster is also mom to seven-year-old daughter Emily whom she adopted with Griffin in 2017.