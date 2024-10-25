Simone Biles sets the record straight after husband Jonathan Owens' viral comments

Simone Biles, the 11-time Olympic medalist, spoke up about the recent controversy over comments made by her footballer husband, Jonathan Owens.

In a Netflix series titled Simone Biles Rising, which released its second part on October 25, Biles articulated her thoughts on Owens' comments on The Pivot podcast last year, saying that his comments were "taken out of context."

For the unversed, in the interview, Owens, an NFL player, was asked if he saw himself as the "catch" in their relationship, to which he responded by saying, "I always say that the men are the catch."

Owens was also asked how he managed to "pull Simone Biles," and he laughingly addressed, "Man, it's really how she pulled me, man. That's the question."

Now, in the episode of Simone Biles Rising, Biles laughed off-camera at Owens' answer and quipped, "Social media gives [followers] this false sense of reality that they really know who you are and how you function. Most of the time they don't understand the mental toll that it takes, especially going into an Olympic year."

"I know we signed up to be judged in the gym but when you guys are going to talk about him or my family, yeah I'm gonna come at you guys," the legendary athlete added by taking aim at the critics.

The gymnast also remarked that people who do not know her or Owens personally think their love is based on how many medals and awards she has, highlighting that "that's not how you measure love."

"Most of the time, I bite my tongue but now yeah I have a voice, I've always had a voice. Just because you didn't think I wouldn't see it doesn't mean I'm not obligated to respond … it's crazy," she concluded by saying.

Notably, after the podcast last December, Owens also responded to the criticism by sharing photos from his wedding day with Biles on Instagram.

He added a caption under the photos with laughing and heart emojis that read, "Unbothered... Just know we locked in over here."

It is pertinent to mention that the couple met on the dating app Raya; they started dating in August 2020. They announced their engagement on February 15, 2022, and tied the knot on April 22, 2023.