Nicole Scherzinger vows to 'carry' late Liam Payne in her 'heart'

Nicole Scherzinger just broke her silence over Liam Payne’s death.

The 46-year-old singer had known the One Direction alum since 2010, as she was one of The X Factor UK judges who helped form the aforementioned boy band through the talent show.

Penning a letter to the artist who shockingly and tragically passed away on October 16 after a fatal fall from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room, Scherzinger mentioned how she will "forever remember the meaningful conversations" she had with the History crooner.

On October 25, after it was revealed that the Pussycat Dolls member was one of the last people Payne texted before his demise, she wrote, "Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago.”

"It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently. We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had,” the Hush Hush hitmaker added.

Scherzinger continued, "It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character.”

"You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will 'miss you' my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family,” the singer further wrote as she concluded her tribute.