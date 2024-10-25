 
Geo News

Nicole Scherzinger vows to 'carry' late Liam Payne in her 'heart'

Nicole Scherzinger penned a tear-jerking tribute to late One Direction member Liam Payne

By
Web Desk
|

October 25, 2024

Nicole Scherzinger vows to carry late Liam Payne in her heart
Nicole Scherzinger vows to 'carry' late Liam Payne in her 'heart'

Nicole Scherzinger just broke her silence over Liam Payne’s death.

The 46-year-old singer had known the One Direction alum since 2010, as she was one of The X Factor UK judges who helped form the aforementioned boy band through the talent show.

Penning a letter to the artist who shockingly and tragically passed away on October 16 after a fatal fall from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room, Scherzinger mentioned how she will "forever remember the meaningful conversations" she had with the History crooner.

Nicole Scherzinger vows to carry late Liam Payne in her heart

On October 25, after it was revealed that the Pussycat Dolls member was one of the last people Payne texted before his demise, she wrote, "Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago.”

"It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently. We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had,” the Hush Hush hitmaker added.

Scherzinger continued, "It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character.”

"You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will 'miss you' my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family,” the singer further wrote as she concluded her tribute.

Kim Kardashian cheers on 'iconique queen' Paris Hilton video
Kim Kardashian cheers on 'iconique queen' Paris Hilton
Laura Dern 'dreaming of' Liam Hemsworth after raunchy scenes: Source
Laura Dern 'dreaming of' Liam Hemsworth after raunchy scenes: Source
Denzel Washington shares insight into bond with Samuel L. Jackson
Denzel Washington shares insight into bond with Samuel L. Jackson
Naomi Campbell breaks silence on rumored ex Liam Payne's untimely death
Naomi Campbell breaks silence on rumored ex Liam Payne's untimely death
Liam Hemsworth thinks highly of co-star Laura Dern: Source
Liam Hemsworth thinks highly of co-star Laura Dern: Source
Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles opens up about shocking health diagnosis
Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles opens up about shocking health diagnosis
Real reason behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking separate paths
Real reason behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking separate paths
Matthew Perry's mom reveals worrying thing he said 'just before he died' video
Matthew Perry's mom reveals worrying thing he said 'just before he died'