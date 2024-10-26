ROSÉ marks history as a female K-pop solo artist

ROSÉ just achieved a major milestone as a female K-pop soloist!

As the UK charts witness history, the BLACKPINK star became the first K-pop female artist to earn a Top 10 single on the Official Singles Chart.

This major achievement was landed by ROSÉ by the grace of her latest single, APT. a rather playful track in collaboration with none other than Bruno Mars.

APT. landed the number 4 spot on the charts and also marked the How You Like That hitmaker’s first Top 40 solo hit.

Previously, ROSÉ managed to peak at number 43 with her single titled, On The Ground, that she released in 2021.

Alongside her, BLACKPINK members JISOO and JENNIE also claimed spots in the Top 40 solo hits list with FLOWER at number 38 and Mantra at number 37, respectively.

As for anyone wondering who is currently dominating the Official Singles Chart, it is Sabrina Carpenter of course!

She has been on the top spot for a ninth consecutive week, with her latest single, Taste, off the 2024 wildly successful album, Short n’ Sweet.