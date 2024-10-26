John Legend opens up about Chrissy Teigen's heartbreaking abortion

John Legend recalled one of the heartbreaking pregnancy complications of his wife Chrissy Teigen back in 2020

In a recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast aired on October 23, Legend told the host Shannon Sharpe about the life-saving abortion of Teigen.

“My wife, she was well past 15 weeks when she had to have an abortion,” he began. “She was miscarrying and bleeding out, and all these things were happening.”

“Her life was in danger,” Sharpe chimed in.

“Her life was in danger,” Legend confirmed.

At the time Teigen was 20 weeks pregnant and lost her son Jack due to partial placenta abruption which as per Cleveland Clinic means "the placenta separated from the uterus wall too early."

The condition can be life-threatening for both mother and baby.

The father of four went on to say, “For the government to say, 'Oh we need to evaluate this to make sure you're sufficiently dying before you can have an abortion...'”

“That's what they're saying, right? In Texas and in Georgia and in all these states where they have Trump abortion bans,” the singer said pointing out the restrictions and bans set up by the Supreme Court in 2022.

“They're saying the government needs to evaluate whether you are sufficiently dying before you can have an abortion — not your doctor, not you and your family, right? The government.”

Legend vented out, “No, stay out of it, right? Let these women — let them and their families and their doctors — make these decisions. We don't need the government to be involved in it.”

The EGOT winner noted that “Women don't need the government telling them what to do with their bodies.”

"Everything that happens in that room is private, and it's so intensely personal and intensely physical. A woman feels every aspect," the Glory singer added.