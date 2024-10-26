Bruce Springsteen's documentary reveals his 'deep love' for wife Patti Scialfa

The Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band documentary shows deep love between Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa.

Director Thom Zimny revealed that he knew he'll be capturing the love between the two when filming the documentary.

"When she’s singing ‘Fire,’ just the way they look at each other, I see a deep love. But I also see two great performers in that moment embracing life, which is a huge theme in the film," the director told PEOPLE magazine.

He added, "She reveals playfulness that you can only really see if you’re with Bruce and Patti outside of the stage. I recognize in both of them a work ethic and a focus, and that’s what I’ve always connected to."

Additionally, he recalled the time of filming the documentary, saying, "the conversation with Bruce has always been the same with the start of a project. It’s either Bruce or Jon [Landau] calling my cell and saying, you know, ‘Next Thursday, Friday and the following Monday, the band is gonna be rehearsing. We thought it’d be a good idea if you dropped by ’And I’ll say, ‘Okay, for filming?’ And they’ll say, 'Yeah.'"

"It’s a fantastic gig, but what comes with that freedom and that trust is that I’m going to be invisible. There’s no pre-planned discussion…… It was all spontaneous and I just got a lot of time to talk about the band so they could flesh out some of the things that I shot and explain them," Thom said.