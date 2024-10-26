Jessica Simpson, husband Eric Johnson spark divorce rumors post 10 years of marriage

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson are being hit with wild rumors that their longstanding marriage is in trouble.

According to Daily Mail, the pop star and the former NFL tight end tied the knot in 2014 and share three children, daughters Max and Birdie and son Ace.

Moreover, in recent months Simpson, has posted multiple pictures to Instagram in which she was not wearing her engagement ring.

Additionally, she has not uploaded a picture of Johnson to her main Instagram page since April, and she did not post a tribute to him on his birthday last month.

As per US Weekly, “It's pretty much over. It's only a matter of time before she files for divorce.”

Furthermore, Simpson and Johnson were last seen together in public this June, when they attended Birdie's kindergarten graduation together.

As per the publication, the songstress was not wearing her wedding ring on that occasion, nor when she was seen out and about in Los Angeles earlier this month.

It is worth mentioning that Simpson did not publicly wish Johnson on his 45th birthday September 15, though she had penned a glowing Instagram tribute to him after he turned 44 last year.

Instead, on Johnson's 45th birthday last month, Simpson cryptically reposted a clip of Pastor Timothy Timberlake delivering a speech about forgiveness, as per the outlet.