Katie Price breaks silence on 'biggest' career regret in throwback interview

Katie Price admits that there's one career move that haunts the former model

October 26, 2024

Katie Price revealed her major career move that she regrets in a throwback interview.

In the interview with Metro back in 2012, the mother-of-five was asked what the biggest regrets in her career was.

"Eurovision," the 46-year-old former model responded.

She went on to say, "I sounded awful on the night. I know I’d have qualified if it hadn't come out that I was pregnant.” 

“I don't watch it any more. It's all a big con. We'll never win it again, will we?"

Her remarks hint at the model’s participation in the live TV show Eurovision: Making Your Mind Up, where the British public voted for which performer they wanted to represent the UK for the 2005 contest in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Katie, who donned a hot-pink rubber catsuit while heavily pregnant, sang Not Just Anybody, written by professionals behind hits including Darius's Colourblind.

The model, who has had a staggering 17 breast augmentations, came second in the contest, losing to Javine Hylton, and received 101 points in the contest.

Moreover, Katie is dating 31-year-old Married at First Sight star JJ Slater. 

She was previously married to Kieran Hayler, who was nine years younger than her. Price's second husband Alex Reid was just three years older than her.

