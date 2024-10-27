 
Geo News

Prince William quits ‘emotional masking' after Queen Elizabeth passing

Prince William has started to loosen up after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

By
Web Desk
|

October 27, 2024

Prince William has let himself become a changed man after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Prince of Wales and heir to the British Royal throne, William has become open to new ideas and has adopted novelty in his life.

Body language expert Judi James told Fabulous: "William’s royal status upgrade to direct heir to the throne and Kate and his father’s recent illnesses seem to have prompted a profound epiphany in terms of his public body language and even his styling statements.

"After years of cautious emotional masking, he now looks keen to reveal his authentic personality with some open displays of love, passion and even some ‘big kid’ behaviours."

The comments come as William’s wife, Kate Middleton announced that she is cancer free in an emotional family video.

Judi said: “This video was remarkable in the way we saw Kate and William happily showing the world the depth of their love for each other.

"William has always kept to the subtlest PDAs with his wife but here he showed signals of open adoration and even passion in a very uninhibited and adorable way,” she noted.

Meghan Markle ‘true character' will ‘dump' Prince Harry: Expert video
Meghan Markle ‘true character' will ‘dump' Prince Harry: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle career split stems from ‘toxicity' video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle career split stems from ‘toxicity'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan on growing influence together: Report
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan on growing influence together: Report
Kylie Jenner trying to 'fit the mold' after models' hate talk: Source
Kylie Jenner trying to 'fit the mold' after models' hate talk: Source
Stevie Nicks proposes idea for 'Daisy Jones & The Six' season 2
Stevie Nicks proposes idea for 'Daisy Jones & The Six' season 2
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ready to embark on new journey: Report
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ready to embark on new journey: Report
Celine Dion feels really upset amid latest controversy: Source
Celine Dion feels really upset amid latest controversy: Source
Tom Holland recalls hilarious moment fans didn't recognize him: 'I'm Spider-Man!'
Tom Holland recalls hilarious moment fans didn't recognize him: 'I'm Spider-Man!'