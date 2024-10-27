Prince William quits ‘emotional masking' after Queen Elizabeth passing

Prince William has let himself become a changed man after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



The Prince of Wales and heir to the British Royal throne, William has become open to new ideas and has adopted novelty in his life.

Body language expert Judi James told Fabulous: "William’s royal status upgrade to direct heir to the throne and Kate and his father’s recent illnesses seem to have prompted a profound epiphany in terms of his public body language and even his styling statements.

"After years of cautious emotional masking, he now looks keen to reveal his authentic personality with some open displays of love, passion and even some ‘big kid’ behaviours."

The comments come as William’s wife, Kate Middleton announced that she is cancer free in an emotional family video.

Judi said: “This video was remarkable in the way we saw Kate and William happily showing the world the depth of their love for each other.

"William has always kept to the subtlest PDAs with his wife but here he showed signals of open adoration and even passion in a very uninhibited and adorable way,” she noted.