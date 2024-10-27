Prince Harry worried about kids in US if Trump becomes President

Prince Harry is at the risk of leaving his children behind if America were to end his visa.



The Duke of Sussex, who has earned a bad reputation with one of the US Presidency candidate, Donald Trump, will come into to trouble of the business tycoon assumes power.

Royal expert Phil Dampier says: "Basically I think they're trying to keep this going because we've got the US Election coming up in just a couple of weeks time and of course, if Donald trump gets back in that could be bad news for Harry and Meghan, because he is very much anti them.

"I think that's fairly well documented that they don't like him, and he doesn't particularly like them.

The expert then goes onto mention that Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, would not want to go back to the UK if things go worse.

He noted: “I don't think Meghan, if she had her way, would set foot again in this country," he said

"She knows she's fairly unpopular. I think she sort of burnt too many bridges.

"What makes it difficult, of course, is the children. It means that Archie and Lilibet are growing up in America, not seeing, not seeing the king and not seeing their cousins.

"They've lost Frogmore Cottage, of course, which was their home at Windsor, and on his fleeting visits that he's been over recently Harry's been staying in hotels as opposed to royal residences, so it's difficult to know where he'd go."