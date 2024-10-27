Celina Dion has 'mother coded' moment at Adele's Las Vegas residency

Adele got emotional after spotting Celine Dion in the audience.

During her Las Vegas residency on Saturday, Adele got tears in her eyes when she saw Celine sitting in a box at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

In the viral videos captured by fans, Adele and Celine can be seen embracing each other with tears rolling down their faces. They held each other's faces in their hands, with Celine planting a kiss on Adele's hand as she walked away from her towards the crowd.

The heartwarming moment went viral with fans expressing their admiration to see both icons together.

One fan wrote on X (Formerly Twitter), "they're soo humble," while second user added, "This is just so pure and emotional to watch… Adele and Celine are such a moment."

The third user stated, "Celine's hand on her face is so mother coded."

"Wow, Celine is weeping. I love seeing gratitude on celebrities. What a moment," another noted.

It is worth mentioning that this moment was special for both stars as almost six years ago Adele had come to the same theater to see Celine perform on stage.

Following the show in January 2018, Adele took to Instagram to post a photo of her Celine Dion t-shirt.

"Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy New Year lady x," she wrote in the caption.