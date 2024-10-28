Adele faces health scare after sudden hearing loss

Adele shared that she is unable to hear from one of her ears temporarily after an infection diagnosis.

The 36-year-old singer revealed that the pain due to the infection has been "worst than childbirth."

The Hello singer told the crowd that during her ten-day residency in Munich in August she had contracted a rare water infection.

"I have an ear infection, which is pretty grim," she said.

I've never had one before. It's the most painful thing that's ever, ever happened to me."

Adele went on to say, "It was worse than childbirth. It's a rare water bacteria. It's very hard to treat."

The Set Fire to the Rain hitmaker was first prescribed the wrong medicines.

"I was on the wrong antibiotics for a few days and they managed to give me one that started to work. I wanted to chop my ear off a few times," Adele noted

"I'm no longer in pain, which is great but I'm a bit deaf in my left ear!" she added.