Meghan Markle ‘arrogant' social media handling called out

Meghan Markle has been called out for abandoning her social media after launching a new page.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working on her lifestyle brand titled American Riviera Orchard, has gone quiet on social media updates on the company.

Royal expert Richard Eden tells Daily Mail: "Anyone knows you don't launch a social media account and then do nothing.

"The arrogance of it really, just like 'here we are and we're not going to do anything'. The whole point of social media is it's social, and you socialise.

"It's definitely been launched before it's ready; that's kind of self-evident. I think it's next year when something might happen. Essentially it's all about impatience,” he noted.

