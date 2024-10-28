Prince William sends hidden message as he talks about Prince Harry

Prince William has seemingly offered younger brother, Prince Harry, an olive branch.



The Prince of Wales, who is currently working on his shelter programme titled ‘Homeward,’ shared an anxious Harry memory from back in the days which has led experts believe the mention has a deeper meaning.

Mr Vickers told The Sun Online: "Prince William was talking about a historical event going with his mother to the homeless place, which I remember them doing at the time, and of course it would have been very strange if he hadn't mentioned Prince Harry since Prince Harry was quite clearly there with him.

"However, having said that, it's nice that he did, and I'm a great believer that every time there's a step like this it's a step forward, and, as I've said on many occasions, you know, if people are prepared to compromise, there's always the chance of reconciliation.

Vickers added: "I'd like to say that I see it as an olive branch to his brother, but, as I say, I think it's more the case that since he was talking about an event where Prince Harry was present, it would have been very odd if he hadn't mentioned him.

"On the other hand he could have specifically excluded him, which would have been indicative of a complete breach between them.”