Prince William, Kate Middleton keep Diana’s tradition alive with own kids

Prince William and Princess Kate are giving their kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, as normal a childhood as possible, with heavy inspiration from Princess Diana’s ideology.

The Prince and Princess of Wales emphasize the importance of kindness, and educate their kids about less privileged people, an approach that Diana also took.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK!: “They can never be normal and nothing will ever really be normal about their lives – how can a child have a normal upbringing when he’s told at the age of six that he’s going to be King?”

“But the things they can control, they do, especially in terms of what their children are exposed to and which events they take them along to. The way William and Kate are bringing up their children is very much based on the Middleton model.”

Royal expert Katie Nicholl agreed, saying, “They absolutely do menial tasks. They are far more ordinary than many might imagine – the kids even have to do chores in return for their pocket money. It’s about them wanting to have a normal, happy, ordinary family home and lifestyle which, at Adelaide Cottage, they are really achieving.”

Prince William, who’s passionate about ending homelessness and launched his project Homewards with that aim, has previously revealed that his mission was born of his late mom Princess Diana’s influence. He shares that purpose with his kids, making them contemplate on the homeless people they see on their ride to and from school.

He said earlier this year: “My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I’m really glad she did. I think when I can balance it with their schooling, they will definitely be exposed to it. On the school run, we talk about what we see. When we were in London, driving backwards and forwards, we regularly used to see people sitting outside supermarkets and we’d talk about it.”

“I’d say to the children, ‘Why are they there? What’s going on?’ I think it’s in all our interests, it’s the right thing to do, to expose the children, at the right stage, in the right dialogue, so they have an understanding,” Prince William added.