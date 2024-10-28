UK anti-Islam activist 'Tommy Robinson' jailed for breaching injunction

Anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, gestures before arriving at Folkestone Police Station in Folkestone, Britain, October 25, 2024. — Reuters

British anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known by the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, on Monday was jailed for 18 months after he admitted contempt of court by breaching an injunction made after he was successfully sued for libel.

Yaxley-Lennon was sued for libel at London's High Court by Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi and in 2021 was ordered to pay damages.

He was also made subject to an injunction preventing him from repeating the libellous statements. Yaxley-Lennon appeared at London's Woolwich Crown Court and admitted breaching the injunction.

Britain's Solicitor General took legal action against Yaxley-Lennon over comments in online interviews and a documentary titled 'Silenced', which has been viewed millions of times and was played in London's Trafalgar Square in July.

Aidan Eardley, a lawyer representing the Solicitor General, said Yaxley-Lennon had been found in contempt on three separate occasions and was jailed for it in 2019. He also has separate criminal convictions.

Yaxley-Lennon's lawyer Sasha Wass said: "He acted in the way that he did, and he accepts his culpability, because he passionately believes in free speech, a free press and the overwhelming desire that he has to expose the truth."

Wass also said that 'Silenced' had been "effectively commissioned" through US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars company.

Judge Jeremy Johnson sentenced Yaxley-Lennon to 18 months, less three days spent in custody after he was arrested on Friday.

The judge said that four months could be removed from Yaxley-Lennon's 18-month sentence if he tried to "purge" his contempt, including by taking down copies of 'Silenced'.

Yaxley-Lennon was accused by some media and politicians of inflaming tensions which led to days of rioting across Britain at the end of July in the wake of the murder of three young girls at a dance workshop in Southport.