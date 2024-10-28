 
'Reacher' star to work under 'John Wick' creator

Reports say Alan Ritchson is roped in new movie with 'John Wick' writer

October 28, 2024

Alan Ritchson, the star of Reacher, is reportedly set to work with John Wick writer Derek Kolstad in an upcoming film Painter.

According to Deadline, the sales of the project will launch next week at American Film Market by FilmNation in Las Vegas.

The movie is called a likely "franchise starter" as Garrett Warren, the stunt specialist of Logan and Road House, will be the director.

Amber Midthunder will also join the Fast and Furious star in the leading role. Her role was billed as this generation's Sarah Connor, a fictional character played by Linda Hamilton who appeared in the Terminator franchise in the seminal action hero film.

“Painter will be a seminal action hero film, making Midthunder into this generation’s Sarah Connor,” Infrared President of Production Drew Simon said. 

“We loved Kolstad’s high-octane script, and we know with Garrett Warren at the helm this film will kickstart an exciting new franchise in the world of action," his statement concluded.

The logline of Painter reads as "a young woman, trained from a young age, who must employ every skill in her arsenal to rescue her father after he is kidnapped." 

