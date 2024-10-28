Perrie Edwards gets emotional over Liam Payne's death: 'It's devastating'

Perrie Edwards cancelled her upcoming performance out of respect for Liam Payne’s shock death

Perrie Edwards has opened up about Liam Payne’s shock death, arguing that musicians aren’t taken care of in the industry.

One Direction singer Liam died on October 16 after plunging form the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Little Mix singer knew the One Direction singer as both started their careers on The X Factor. Perrie also dated Liam’s bandmate Zayn Malik.

Speaking on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, she said: “I think it just feels weird. It's just so sad and heartbreaking and my heart hurts for his family and friends, Cheryl, his little boy.”

“It's devastating. I can't imagine how they must be feeling now. I didn't think it was real when I read it, it's in the air and everyone can feel it,” she continued emotionally.

She reflected: “Me and the Little Mix girls were messaging and Leigh-Anne (Pinnock) just said it feels very close to home. Our careers were very aligned, we had a close relationship with them. It's honestly so sad, it made my body feel so weird when I saw the headline.”

She then commented on how online critiques can impair a famous person’s mental health through cruel words.

Perrie said: “There are no consequences for people's comments online. People are not looked after enough in this industry, people are put on a pedestal.”

The Power singer continued: “They are treated like a god and then everyone jumps on this bandwagon of like 'let's tear them down'. But people are human. Can we make rules with social media?”

“I can't bear it - I try to not look as I can go into a hole of just looking at negative comments. Success is good but fame is different - there is a dark side to it.”

She then revealed: “I bring my therapist to work with me sometimes as I can't cope with the panic attacks sometimes.”

This comes after Perrie Edwards cancelled her BBC Radio 1 performance earlier this month out of respect for Liam Payne’s tragic death.