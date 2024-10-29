Johnny Depp displays acceptance over Amber Heard trial experience: 'simply just was'

Johnny Depp just gave rare insights into his life after the infamous court battles against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

For context, in 2022, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor successfully sued Heard for defamation, after she wrote an op-ed in 2018 claiming to be domestically abused by the hands of Depp.

The 61-year-old iconic actor was caught up in a six-week-long trial with the Aquaman actress, a case that was livestreamed on YouTube and made countless global headlines.

As Depp gears to launch his career as a director via his efforts and role in Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, he clarified that he carries “no baggage” nor “ill feelings” from the past.

He reflected on his own previous comments about his life turning into a soap opera, Depp stated to Hollywood Reporter, “Honestly, I can sit here this very second and think about all the hit pieces, and how everybody was against me, and yeah yeah yeah he is off the map … endless stuff.”

He continued, “I can remember it all. Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad. The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is.”

“So, for me, it happened. I learned, man. Everything that we experience, whether you’re given a snow cone or walking your dog, you learn something somewhere along the way,” the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star added.

Johnny Depp further mentioned, “So I don’t have any ill feelings toward anyone. I don’t have this great reserve of hatred, because hatred requires caring. Why carry that baggage?”