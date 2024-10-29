Matthew Perry's stepfather reveals family's final tribute to actor

Matthew Perry’s stepfather reveals family’s tribute to actor’s final wish

Matthew Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, reflected on how his family is fulfilling the actor's "dying wish"

In a recent interview with People magazine, the star's stepfather recalled the heartbreaking time when thay got the news of Perry's dissmal.

Last year, in late October, Matthew was found dead at his home in Los Angeles following an accidental drug overdose.

“We are like millions and millions of families who wake up one morning and get a phone call that their loved one had suddenly died from a drug overdose,” said Morrison

“We're not unique,” he admitted. “Our son was famous. And those I meet on the streets who say, ‘I'm sorry for your loss,’ I appreciate every single one of them. And somehow I want them to know that I completely understand that we are just one family among millions who have suffered this same kind of loss and we're one family because we know that his dying wish was to be remembered for helping other people, more than his famousness for Friends.”

“That has now become our mission in life is to carry that wish on,” added Morrison.

In a previous interview with HELLO! Canada the Friends alum's sister, Caitlin Morrison, shared that to honour Matthew Perry, she runs a foundation under his name.

Caitlin told the outlet that her her work for her late brother makes her feel like “sitting right next to Matthew, working with him every day on something that was important to him."