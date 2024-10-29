Donald Trump hints at plans for JFK files, UFO secrets in Joe Rogan interview

Former United States president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (left) and US comedian Joe Rogan can be seen in this combiantion of stills taken from a video. — YouTube/JRE Clips

Former United States president Donald Trump recently appeared on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where both touched on subjects including the 1963 assassination of president John F Kennedy and aliens.

During the three-hour-long interview, Trump revealed that he plans to release all remaining documents related to the JFK assassination, months after Robert F Kennedy, Jr, JFK's nephew and former independent presidential candidate, endorsed his 2024 re-election campaign in August.

RFK believes that the US Central Intelligence Agency is linked to the assassinations of his uncle, as well as his father, senator Robert F Kennedy, Sr, who was also assassinated in the 1960s.

It has been noted by several American publications that JFK's death has fuelled decades of conspiracy theories.

"There's a lot of interest in it," said Trump during the podcast, before adding that he's read about 50% of the remaining files and that the files address people that are "still living".

When Rogan asked Trump why he didn't release the files during his first term in office, the 78-year-old Republican presidential candidate said that "reasonable" people told him not to.

However, he believes opening them now will be "fine".

"It could be some national security reason that I don't have to necessarily know about. But some really good, talented people asked me not to do it. I opened it up and they said, 'Would it be possible for us to do that at a different day?" said Trump.

"When people are still living. Living people that formerly worked for the government and living people that were somehow involved in it and you tend not to do that. But it's time to open it. I can't tell you whether or not, they're going to find anything of interest in it."

Furthermore, Trump also brought up the subject of aliens and Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) — a subject Rogan has taken a keen interest in, discussing it with other guests on his show, including David Fravor, retired commander in the US Navy.

"There's a lot of interest in the people coming from space," said Trump. "And I know you're interested in that," he added.

"I'm very interested in that," Rogan said to Trump. "How much did they tell you about that?"

"It's never been my thing," Trump continued. "I have to be honest. I never have been a believer."

However, he said that his interviews with pilots who he described as "solid people," made him pause.

Trump said: "I interviewed jet pilots that were solid people, perfect - great pilots, great everything. And they said, 'We saw things, sir, that were very strange. Like, a round ball but it wasn't a comet or a meteor.

"'It was something and it was going four times faster than an F222,’ which is a very fast plane, you know. And it was round, which isn't, in theory, a great shape."

Trump's remarks come after the Department of Defence released a report in March this year that covers UFO and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) research going back to 1945.

Its All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office's Historical Record Report found no evidence that any UAP sighting is linked to extraterrestrial activity.

Eventually, Trump and Rogan pivoted to the Chinese spy balloon shot down last year and how some initially thought it was a UFO.

During the interview, they discussed wars in the Middle East and Europe, the possibility of World War III and the danger of nuclear weapons.

Additionally, Trump and Rogan touched on a wide range of topics, from Trump's first visit to president Abraham Lincoln's bedroom, his past life as a Democrat to vaccines.