Billy Crystal teases an 'unbreakable' connection with Meg Ryan

Billy Crystal, a three-time Grammy Award-nominated actor, recently opened up about his bond with Meg Ryan.

While conversing with PEOPLE about his famous romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally, which came out 35 years ago, Crystal reflected on his "fantastic chemistry" with his co-star Ryan and the film's script.

The 76-year-old actor said, "You knew it was special. You don't know that it's 35 years special. You know that it was a terrific script. Meg and I had a fantastic chemistry together."

The Moster Inc. star went on to explain by saying, "All you can control is the experience. And it was a great script, phenomenal director, great director of photography, Barry Sonnenfeld, who later became a terrific director himself."

Accepting that the movie "came at a perfect time for us in our lives, and it just felt good," Crystal noted, "you don't know what's good until you see it all put together."

Moving forward, Crystal revealed that he finally saw the whole movie at a first test screening in Pasadena as he was sitting in the back with Rob Reiner and the movie was playing "amazingly well," then the deli scene came on and the audience "laughed like you can't believe."

"I'll have what she's having," he added, referencing the movie's iconic line, which was delivered by Reiner's mom Estelle, and continued, "Rob had to add footage on the other side of [the line] because the laugh was so big."

The same outlet stated that Crystal did not think people would still "love" the movie so much after all these years, but he felt lucky to work with such talented people.

It is pertinent to mention that When Harry Met Sally was released on July 21, 1989.