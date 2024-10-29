Blake Lively owns up to Millennial 'bad ideas' in makeup as she tries Gen Z trends

Blake Lively owns up to Millennial 'bad ideas' in makeup

Blake Lively looks back at her highschool days as she tried a new Gen Z hack.

On Monday, Lively made a huge confession about being “committed to bad ideas” in the past.

Lively shared a selfie of herself on her Instagram Stories, showing off her makeup look.

“When @cgonzalezbeauty does the Gen Z eye shadow lip trick to make your lips look huge…,” she wrote in the caption.

However, in the next snap, the It Ends With Us actress shared her selfie without makeup, recalling what Millennials used to do in the past.

“You wash off your makeup and accept that you are a millennial girl who, in high school used to wear lip gloss with alarming amounts of chili peppers inside for a plump because we were THAT committed to bad ideas,” the actress added.

However, hilariously referring to the hottest chilli pepper in the world, according to the Guinness World Record, Lively stated, “Turns out eyeshadows are way less painful than Carolina Reapers.”

Lively thanked her makeup artist, saying, “Thank you @cgonzalezbeauty for not turning my mouth into an episode of Hot Ones,” referencing to popular YouTube series Hot Ones.