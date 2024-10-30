Francis Ford Coppola to receive great honour soon

Much lauded for his work, Francis Ford Coppola is set to add another tribute to his ever-growing medal room as he will be the 50th recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award.



The institution's Board of Trustees announced the decision, adding the award will be given at a ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 26, 2025.

"Francis Ford Coppola is a peerless artist — one who has created seminal works in the canon of American film, and has also inspired generations of filmmakers who now embody his artistry and his independent spirit," Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI board of trustees, said.

A six-time Academy Award-winning writer, director and producer, Francis is included in the list of the greats of Hollywood.

In other news, Francis' much-celebrated project, The Godfather star Al Pacino, revealed he walked out of the film's premiere fifty years ago.

In his memoir Sonny Boy, he explained why he said, "I went to The Godfather premiere at the Loew's State Theatre in Times Square wearing a bow tie the size of my head."

"I only remember standing on a platform with my costars, being asked questions by the press that I couldn't answer," the Oscar winner penned.

"Then we got in our seats, but I didn't watch the movie. I didn't want to see the finished product. As soon as the lights went out, I went out."

He continued, "He had all kinds of feelings", adding, "I could never watch myself on-screen while other people were watching me. It was a bit disconcerting, and it made me shy, almost embarrassed," Pacino concluded.