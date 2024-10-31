 
Danielle Fishel discusses 'unique' bond with Sabrina Carpenter

Danielle Fishel starred alongside Sabrina Carpenter in the Disney Channel series 'Girl Meets World'

October 31, 2024

Danielle Fishel has opened up about her bond with her former Girl Meets World co-star Sabrina Carpenter.

Speaking to People magazine, the 43-year-old actress revealed that she is "still in touch" with Sabrina and considers the singer "still her daughter."

"I still consider her to be my daughter and I think of myself very much as a surrogate mother,” said the actress, who played Topanga Matthews on the TV show.

"She has a mother who's wonderful, who I'm very close to. I'm definitely an older friend who gives her advice more like a mom would than just a pal,” she continued.

“I probably annoy her sometimes with my mom advice, but I can't help it! She's my baby forever,” Danielle added.

When she asked about her favorite song from Sabrina's Short n' Sweet album, Danielle replied, "It's too hard to choose just one, but I'm obsessed with Juno. I love Bed Chem. Taste is obviously amazing. Juno has been the one I've been rocking the most, I think."

For those unversed, Danielle starred alongside Sabrina in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World.

