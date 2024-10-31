Travis Kelce made biggest impact on Taylor Swift among singer's all exes?

Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift spilled the bean about his daughter's on-going romance with Travis Kelce on a recent flight.



As per MailOnline, a video was shared online on TikTok by a woman named Taylor Moore, who was a seatmate of the 34-year-old singer’s father on a flight.

“I'm the girl that was sitting next to Papa Swift,” Moore began in the video, before dishing out the details the singer’s father shared with her during their conversation on a flight in New Orleans.



During the flight, the singer’s 72-year-old father shared the insights with Moore who unveiled in a video that he (Scott) did also talk about how much he loves Travis for her (Taylor), “which was super cute”.

She claimed that when speaking about the Love Story hitmaker and her footballer boyfriend, Scott said he “loves them together”.

The father also recalled the Anti-Hero singer’s previous exes by reportedly saying that, “out of all of her boyfriends in the last 12 years Travis has made the biggest impact”.

The female passenger also claimed that Scott spoke highly of Travis’ family, noting that he “has a phenomenal family”.

Prior to dating the NFL star, the Delicate singer dated British actor Joe Alwyn for six years before parting ways in April 2023.

Her other celebrity love interests also include Matty Healy, Taylor Lautner, Tom Hiddleston, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer and Calvin Harris.

The singer's romance with her footballer boyfriend started when Travis saw Taylor perform her Eras Tour at his home stadium, Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri, in July last year.

