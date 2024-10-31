 
Geo News

Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner reveal major transformation for spooky season

Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner makes shocking revelation amid spooky season

By
Web Desk
|

October 31, 2024

Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner reveal major transformation for spooky season
Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner reveal major transformation for spooky season

Halloween has long been a fun opportunity for celebrities to flaunt their costumes, both at glamourous parties and more recently, social media and this year was no exception.

Ashley Roberts set the tone by dressing as 2000s Kylie from her iconic Can’t Get Out Of My Head video as she shared major transformation shots on her Instagram.

Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner reveal major transformation for spooky season

According to Daily Mail, the radio host joined Myleene Klass, Amber Turner and Holly Hagan, each donning Halloween costumes.

Moreover, Myleene Klass took a relatable approach by embracing Wonder Woman in her classic red and blue ensemble.

Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner reveal major transformation for spooky season

Alongside a transformation video, the mother of three shared, “Happy Halloween to all my wonder women. You may be fast Wonder woman, but nobody can be in two places at the same time. And yet we are.”

Meanwhile, Towie star Amber Turner displayed a playful nod for Halloween with her bunny outfit which featured sleek and fitting jumpsuit paired with lace ears.

As per the outlet, Alex Scott and Cloe Ferry also went all out for early Halloween celebrations on Wednesday.

Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner reveal major transformation for spooky season

Football presenter Alex Scott transformed into Grace Jones from 1986 horror classic Vamp, while Cloe sported a black leather strapless corset with leopard print face paint for a bold look. 

Queen guitarist admits how Led Zeppelin 'saved' them
Queen guitarist admits how Led Zeppelin 'saved' them
Travis Barker shares sweet moment with son amid spooky season
Travis Barker shares sweet moment with son amid spooky season
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager take spooky season to new heights
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager take spooky season to new heights
King Charles' ‘slow burning' plan for Prince Harry revealed
King Charles' ‘slow burning' plan for Prince Harry revealed
Sussex supporter recalls how Buckingham Palace left Meghan Markle all alone
Sussex supporter recalls how Buckingham Palace left Meghan Markle all alone
Jennifer Lopez embraces true self amid Jennifer Aniston rivalry: Source
Jennifer Lopez embraces true self amid Jennifer Aniston rivalry: Source
Shawn Mendes praises Camila Cabello after break-up
Shawn Mendes praises Camila Cabello after break-up
Keke Palmer slams her ex-boyfried ahead of her book launch
Keke Palmer slams her ex-boyfried ahead of her book launch