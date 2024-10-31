Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner reveal major transformation for spooky season

Halloween has long been a fun opportunity for celebrities to flaunt their costumes, both at glamourous parties and more recently, social media and this year was no exception.

Ashley Roberts set the tone by dressing as 2000s Kylie from her iconic Can’t Get Out Of My Head video as she shared major transformation shots on her Instagram.

According to Daily Mail, the radio host joined Myleene Klass, Amber Turner and Holly Hagan, each donning Halloween costumes.

Moreover, Myleene Klass took a relatable approach by embracing Wonder Woman in her classic red and blue ensemble.

Alongside a transformation video, the mother of three shared, “Happy Halloween to all my wonder women. You may be fast Wonder woman, but nobody can be in two places at the same time. And yet we are.”

Meanwhile, Towie star Amber Turner displayed a playful nod for Halloween with her bunny outfit which featured sleek and fitting jumpsuit paired with lace ears.

As per the outlet, Alex Scott and Cloe Ferry also went all out for early Halloween celebrations on Wednesday.

Football presenter Alex Scott transformed into Grace Jones from 1986 horror classic Vamp, while Cloe sported a black leather strapless corset with leopard print face paint for a bold look.