Angelina Jolie to receive great honour soon

In yet another tribute, Angelina Jolie is set to get the Performer Tribute at the 2024 Gothams Awards on Dec 2 for her performance in Maria.



“Like the legendary figure she portrays, Angelina Jolie transcends mere performance to craft something extraordinary."

"Her interpretation captures both Maria Callas’s complexity as an artist and the cultural resonance that defines an icon,” Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gothams, said.

“We are thrilled to celebrate what is truly one of Ms. Jolie’s career-defining performances in the final installment of Pablo Larrain’s magnificent trilogy," he continued.

In other news, Angelina, who played Maria Callas in her biopic on Netflix, reflected on her emotions as an actor while essaying her character.

"I got to be terrified again as an artist, which is such a gift, because you get scared and have to do something you’re not sure you can do, and surprise yourself," she noted, "I knew I had a safe place to fail, so I was allowed to be free."

The Mr and Mrs Smith actress continued, "There's not a lot of moments in life where you get asked to give everything you've got," she said of the role.

"And it's one of the greatest gifts, especially as an artist, for somebody to ask for and want you to give everything you've got that you don’t know you've got. And I did know how to approach this, and so I listened to her," she added.

Maria will open in select theaters on Nov. 27 and will be set to stream on Netflix on Dec. 11.