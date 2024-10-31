Jude Law hints 'Fantastic Beasts' future "on hold" amid 'Harry Potter' TV reboot

Jude Law teased that Fantastic Beasts movies are "on hold" as the Harry Potter TV reboot looms.

In a recent chat with Variety, the 51-year-old actor revealed the future of the prequel franchise.

It is pertinent to mention that Law portrayed the younger version of Harry Potter's legendary character Albus Dumbledore in the prequel franchise, which was previously played by the late actors Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in J.K. Rowling’s series

“My guess would be that, now that they’re doing Harry Potter as a TV show, they’ll probably put their energy into that," Law said. "I certainly haven’t heard that there’s anything on the horizon.”

He further told the outlet that he "had a pretty clear sense of where it was going to go."

While gushing about his powerful role, Law noted, “To play him and to really feel a sense of his extraordinary powers, I found a nice place in myself."

“I liked his heart, and I liked playing him because of that. I always enjoyed stepping in his shoes,” he added.