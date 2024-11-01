Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum unveils her 'one year in making' costume

The wait for Heidi Klum's Halloween outfit for 2024 is finally over!

On Thursday, Klum aka Queen of Halloween, unveiled her highly anticipated outfit for the spooky season.

This year, the America's Got Talent judge went all out by turning into E.T. from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Klum dressed up as E.T. from the scene where he wears a hat, a wig, and a skirt, meanwhile, her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was full support as he also dressed up as E.T. but without the clothes.

Klum, known for her love for the spooky season, annually hosts a star-studded Halloween party, where she reveals her costume.

However, she has been teasing her look throughout the day on Instagram.

First, she posted a video of herself expressing excitement for this year’s costume, revealing that it had been “one year in the making.” Meanwhile, she then posted a video clip of herself with her husband in bed, saying, “Tom are you ready for Halloween???????”

In another post, she then showed her husband, Kaulitz getting his makeup done, stating in the caption, “he’s such a good sport.”

Klum also teased roughly textured skin in other posts, which inspired thoughts of dinosaur.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine earlier this week, Klum talked about her this year’s Halloween costume, saying, “I always get anxious.”

“Because there is no real trial. Like, I can't do a real fitting before I am in it. Because I never know if it works until the day [of]. And then you know, and then something happens and I'm like, 'Oh god,’” she added.