 
Geo News

Prince William receives support from Royal fans amid criticism over documentary

Royal fans come to Prince William’s defense after amid ‘Prince William: We Can End Homelessness’ backlash

By
Web Desk
|

November 01, 2024

Prince William receives support from Royal fans amid criticism over documentary

Prince William received support of Royal fans after his new documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, failed to impress critics.

The documentary shows the Prince of Wales's work on the project as he continues his late mom Princess Diana's legacy.

While critics argue William's wealth and multiple homes undermine his message, many royal fans praised his efforts on social media.

According to GB News, fans expressed admiration, calling William’s work "incredibly inspiring" and commending the Homewards team's progress.

"Incredibly inspiring work by Prince William. This puts all of those other 'homeless organisations' to shame,” one Royal fan wrote.

Another added, "All these years of siphoning millions upon millions into their own pockets without even helping the homeless Prince William is showing it can be done."

"The Prince of Wales and the Homewards team are doing it so well,” one comment read.

"Working on homelessness might not be easy but it's important to keep hope and stay optimistic. Well done again.”

Matt LeBlanc breaks silence on retirement rumors
Matt LeBlanc breaks silence on retirement rumors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take on new approach to safeguard US lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take on new approach to safeguard US lifestyle
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes turns Halloween into zoo celebration video
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes turns Halloween into zoo celebration
Ronan Keating takes dig at music industry following Liam Payne's death
Ronan Keating takes dig at music industry following Liam Payne's death
Hilary Duff playfully mocks her ex Joel Madden amid spooky season
Hilary Duff playfully mocks her ex Joel Madden amid spooky season
Jennifer Lopez supports Puerto Ricans at Kamala Harris' rally in Las Vegas
Jennifer Lopez supports Puerto Ricans at Kamala Harris' rally in Las Vegas
Victoria Beckham breaks 27-year hiatus with first-ever Halloween costume
Victoria Beckham breaks 27-year hiatus with first-ever Halloween costume
Sabrina Carpenter displays multiple outfits for the spooky season
Sabrina Carpenter displays multiple outfits for the spooky season