Prince William receives support from Royal fans amid criticism over documentary

Prince William received support of Royal fans after his new documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, failed to impress critics.



The documentary shows the Prince of Wales's work on the project as he continues his late mom Princess Diana's legacy.

While critics argue William's wealth and multiple homes undermine his message, many royal fans praised his efforts on social media.

According to GB News, fans expressed admiration, calling William’s work "incredibly inspiring" and commending the Homewards team's progress.

"Incredibly inspiring work by Prince William. This puts all of those other 'homeless organisations' to shame,” one Royal fan wrote.

Another added, "All these years of siphoning millions upon millions into their own pockets without even helping the homeless Prince William is showing it can be done."

"The Prince of Wales and the Homewards team are doing it so well,” one comment read.

"Working on homelessness might not be easy but it's important to keep hope and stay optimistic. Well done again.”