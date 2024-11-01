Babar Azam honoured at MCG with bat displayed alongside cricket icons

Babar Azam poses with his bat at the MCG cricket legends' bat gallery. — Reporter

MCG management extended a special invitation to Azam.

Bat showcased in Long Room at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Honestly, it is an honour for me," says ex-skipper.

KARACHI: Pakistan's former captain Babar Azam has joined the ranks of cricketing legends as his bat is now showcased in the prestigious Long Room at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

This exhibit already features bats donated by icons such as Don Bradman, David Boon, Jack Hobbs, and Brian Lara.

The MCG management extended a special invitation to Azam, asking him to contribute the bat he used during Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup final clash against England, which he accepted.

Reflecting on the honour, the much-acclaimed batter said that playing at the MCG, one of the world's most celebrated cricket venues holds a deep personal significance.

"Honestly, it is an honour for me, and this means a lot to me because I played a World Cup final using this bat," Azam said after donating his equipment at MCG long room on Friday.

"I have many good memories here at the MCG […] it is one of the best grounds of my career. Having my bat placed here alongside those of great players is truly a privilege."

His gesture resonates with cricket history at the MCG, where legendary cricketers from Australia and other countries have contributed their bats to the exhibit.

Babar recently stepped down as Pakistan’s white-ball captain and was replaced by Mohammad Rizwan. He was also dropped from Pakistan's test team for the two Tests against England.