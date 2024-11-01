Spice Girls' reunion is at risk because of Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girl reunion tour seems to be in danger due to band member's ongoing feud and Vicktoria Bechkam's stance.

For those unversed, Melanie Brown, a singer, songwriter, television personality, and actress, shared her romantic fling with her bandmate Geri Horner.

In 2019, Brown shared this on a TV show with Piers Morgan; since then, Horner and Melanie's friendship has been strained.

Now the Daily Mail reports that the two Spice Girls are still not on good terms, making it difficult for the group to plan a reunion tour.

It is being reported that they cannot find a manager who can help settle things between them, and the new manager for the band has to be "very good at handling arguments."

The band members do not want Simon Fuller, who first created the group, to be involved, and they also do not want Modest Management, the company that managed their 2019 tour, to help with this reunion.

The insider also reported that the girl band would love to have Posh (Victoria Beckham) join them because she would make the tour much more profitable.

One insider even said she could make their earnings “ten times bigger.”

Notably, even though the bandmates have asked her, Victoria is very clear that this chapter of her life is “firmly closed,” and she is afraid that taking part in a tour would “ruin her credibility” as a top fashion designer.

The insider said, “Victoria is the pull. The other girls have reunited before, and it has been great, but Posh is the final part of the jigsaw.”

Without Victoria, organising a reunion with just four Spice Girls does not seem “exciting” for potential managers, but she “she is simply not budging.”

It is pertinent to mention that five years ago, the Spice Girls got back together and did 13 shows in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

They started at Croke Park in Dublin with over 74,000 fans in the audience and finished at Wembley Stadium, making £70 million from ticket sales.