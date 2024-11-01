Prince Harry breaks silence on marriage with Meghan Markle amid 'separation' rumours

Prince Harry breaks silence on 'separation' with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has apparently reacted to the speculations that he and his wife Meghan Markle are leading their separate lives.

According to claims Archie and Lilibet doting parents are leading 'separate lives' which has sparked concerns within the friends that they are 'drifting apart.'

Harry recently visited New York, London and Southern Africa to undertake solo engagements.

Meghan was also seen attending events such as supporting the LA Children's Hospital Gala on her own, sparking speculations of their rift.

Harry reacted to these speculations with sweet gesture as he made his first public appearance in weeks, addressing Nato officials via video link on October 31.

The eagle-eyed royal fans spotted a photo in the background showing Harry and Meghan on their wedding day in May 2018.

The stunning photo captured Meghan and Harry during their carriage procession around London following the nuptials, with the duke in military uniform and duchess in her wedding dress.