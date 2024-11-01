'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins reveals dream city for show after Rome

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins reveals dream city for show

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins wants her character to head to London next, despite her recent move to Rome.

Emily in London would be “so fun” according to Collins.

She told BBC in a new interview: “She would definitely go to Portobello Road and buy some antiques, obviously visit Big Ben and toy shop Hamleys.”

“She would also definitely try and get into Buckingham Palace,” said the actress, adding “try and get the guards to smile but I’m not sure she’d be able to do that.”

“I love the Tube but most of all I love sitting on the front of a double-decker bus and looking out of the window,” she continued. “I don’t even have a plan on where I want to go, I just sit there and see all the sights and people.”

This comes after Lucas Bravo, who plays her on-and-off love interest in the show, Chef Gabriel, voiced his frustration for his character’s storyline in the show.

Collins’ costar, Lucas Bravo, recently revealed his frustration with his role on the show and hinted that he may leave the Netflix comedy ahead of season 5.

“...as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimizing and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot,” Bravo told IndieWire. “Or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him.”

By the end of Emily in Paris season 4, Emily had taken Agence Grateau to Rome after meeting Italian love interest Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini.