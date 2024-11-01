Muslim community's reaction to US Presidential Election: Lack of interest and confusion

Activist Natalia Latif tapes a 'Vote Uncommitted' sign on the speaker's podium during a primary election night gathering in Dearborn, Michigan, on February 27, 2024. — Reuters/File

HOUSTON: The upcoming US Presidential Election 2024 has drawn mixed reactions from the Pakistani business community, Muslim voters, and local Pakistani-American politicians.

Traditionally, the Muslim community has shown limited participation in the voting process, and this time, due to the Middle East crisis, even greater hesitancy is evident.

Many Muslim voters are protesting by choosing not to vote, feeling that the policies of both major parties' presidential candidates fall short of addressing Muslim rights.

While the presence of Muslim candidates in local elections has encouraged some voters to participate, the enthusiasm seen in previous presidential elections is noticeably absent.

Many Muslim voters are supporting local candidates based on personal relationships and friendships but feel uncertain and mistrustful regarding the presidential candidates.

Some are arriving at polling stations but struggle to decide whom to vote for in the presidential race.

This general sense of confusion and apathy has created a challenging environment for Muslim candidates as well, who are actively trying to mobilise voters yet find it difficult to achieve significant success due to the community's overall lack of interest.

This situation presents a serious challenge for the Muslim community in the US, highlighting the need for voters to recognise the power of their vote and cast ballots in line with their priorities.

In this regard, we spoke to members of the Pakistani-American business community and prominent personalities in Houston, who shared their perspectives:

Syed Javed Anwar

Syed Javed Anwar, a well-known Republican leader in the Pakistani business community and a major figure in the oil industry, has contributed over $2 million to ex-president Donald Trump's election campaign.

He stated that Trump's economic policies have been beneficial for the business sector and economic stability.

He said: "Trump kept interest rates under control during his administration, leading to increased business opportunities and making it easier for people to buy homes."

He noted that under President Joe Biden, interest rates have risen, creating difficulties for the middle class.

Anwar also discussed the issue of illegal immigration, saying" "Biden's policies are allowing illegal immigrants into the US, which not only creates problems for locals but also contributes to rising crime rates."

Dr Suleman Lalani (Democratic)

Dr Suleman Lalani, a Texas State Assembly member from Houston and a Democratic candidate running for re-election, emphasised the importance of community participation in the electoral process.

He remarked: "It's essential for our community to participate in this election. If we don't step forward, change won't happen."

He drew a parallel with the struggle of Palestinians, stating that their dedication to fighting for their rights inspires unity among Muslims, a unity that should be strengthened through active participation in elections.

He further said: "This is not just a Muslim issue but a matter of human rights. Muslims should vote for any party but must use their vote to assert their power."

Ali Shaikhani (Republican)

Ali Shaikhani, a candidate for a high-ranking police position in Fort Bend County, Houston, on the Republican ticket, noted that Pakistani-Muslim voters who previously supported the Democratic Party are now increasingly backing the Republican Party.

He stated: "Today's younger generation is more educated and aware; they understand the differences between Democratic and Republican policies. That's why many Muslims have supported Trump, and I am progressing toward success based on similar principles."

Shaikhani encouraged the community, saying: "Every vote counts. Come out and vote to protect your rights."

Nabeel Shaikh (Democratic)

On the other hand, Democratic candidate Nabeel Shaikh expressed his focus on the importance of local government over national politics.

"Local government directly impacts people's lives, so our community should support candidates who can improve their daily lives," he stated.

He said: "There is a large South Asian community in my county, and I am committed to addressing their issues."

A voter's humorous comment

One Pakistani voter in Houston humorously remarked on the choice on the presidential election, saying: "If you're asking about Trump and Kamala, then one is completely blind, and the other is half-blind. Some say to vote for the blind, some for the half-blind, but I'd go with the one who's totally handicapped and can't walk at all who's Jill and Oliver, third party candidates.

He added that although Muslims are divided on this matter, he plans to vote for pro-peace and pro-humanity candidates like Jill and Oliver, even if they aren't likely to win.

"At least it'll send a message," he said, adding: "[...] that we refuse to support those who back harmful policies. Let our votes stand as a protest against those who uphold injustice!"

Other voters' opinions

Some voters mentioned they plan to vote on the final day and are still deciding whom to support.

However, several voters also expressed an intention to abstain from the presidential race altogether, seeing it as a way to send a message of protest.