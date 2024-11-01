Texas assembly member emphasises importance of Muslim-American participation in US election

Texas State Assembly Member Salman Bhojani speaks in a video message. — Reporter

DALLAS: Texas State Assembly Member Salman Bhojani emphasised the importance of Muslim American participation in the upcoming US presidential election, highlighting the critical role of having Muslim voices represented in the corridors of power.

He stated, “I am proud to be the first Muslim representative from Texas State.” Bhojani stressed that the Muslim American community stands at a pivotal moment, where the election’s results could have far-reaching impacts both locally and globally.

Bhojani noted that the community’s frustration has increased due to the current administration’s unconditional support for Israel, leading some voters to consider alternative paths, including voting for third-party candidates, abstaining from voting, or even supporting Trump.

He urged the Muslim community to view the “Harris-Walls” ticket as a practical and beneficial choice. He said, “This is an option that provides us with effective representation and an opportunity to avoid an Islamophobic Trump administration.”

Bhojani added, “The Biden-Harris administration has included Muslim voices in decision-making, which is vital for the success of our representation.” He concluded by encouraging voters to participate, stressing that voting for Harris is the right decision to protect their interests domestically and globally.