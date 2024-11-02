Gwyneth Paltrow spilled beans on her luxurious 'nighttime rituals'

Gwyneth Paltrow became trusted figure in the industry after her wellness and lifestyle brand Goop reached massive success.

During an interview with Air Mail Weekly on Instagram, the Oscar-winning actress shared that she sleeps with mouth tape on a $60,000 mattress, along with other “nighttime rituals.”

According to Daily Mail, the interview coincided with the launch of Goop’s new 3x Retinol Serum, designed to minimize skin purging and redness.

Moreover, this also marked Paltrow’s return to a film set since Avengers: Endgame, aside from a few voice roles.

As per the publication, she also mentioned that she starts winding down as early as 7:30 or 8:00, and this is a habit she and her husband Brad Falchuck adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic when they began having early dinners.

Additionally, when she was asked if she adds steps to her routine while filming, the Iron Man actress claimed being “out of practice” and added, “I don’t even know. It’s been so long since I shot a project...I guess I better start to pay attention.”

As per the outlet, for the film projects, she imagines that she would include an extra-hot bath with essential oils or the Goop “Martini” bath which helps her sleep deeply.

Furthermore, her most essential bedtime ritual involved using mouth tape and earplugs for uninterrupted sleep Mouth tape.

Before applying the tape, Paltrow and her husband often unwind with TV and she finds murder shows that help her to sleep, as per the publication’s report.

It is worth mentioning that her upcoming film Marty Supreme, directed by Uncut Gems’ Josh Safdie and co-written by Ronald Bronstein, which also stars Timothée Chalamet in the lead role.