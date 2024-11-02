CAIR poll: Kamala Harris, Jill Stein in tight race among Muslim voters

A collage of Green party candidate Jill Stein and US VP Kamala Harris's undated pictures. — Reuters.

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) — the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation — released its final poll on Muslim voter preferences.

According to CAIR’s latest data, there is a close race between Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Vice President Kamala Harris, with Stein receiving 42.3% support and Harris closely behind at 41%.

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump has garnered just 10% of the Muslim community’s support.

This survey, conducted on October 30-31 with 1,449 registered Muslim voters, indicates that 95% of respondents intend to vote in the upcoming election.

With a margin of error of +/- 2.5%, the results highlight the competitive landscape reflected in CAIR’s August poll, where both candidates received 29% support.

Survey stats:

Jill Stein (Green Party): 42.3%

Kamala Harris (Democrat ): 41.0%

Donald Trump (Republican Party): 9.8%

Chase Oliver (Libertarian Party): 0.6%

Undecided: 0.9%

Not Voting: 5.4%

CAIR’s Executive Director Nihad Awad commended the Muslim community’s strong commitment to the election process, noting that their support for ending Middle East crisis has been a significant motivator.

He urged American Muslims to vote and make their voices heard, saying, "No matter who you support, voting is essential. Do not remain on the sidelines".

CAIR’s report indicates that the estimated 2.5 million American Muslim voters hold potential influence in key swing states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, with possible effects on presidential, congressional, and local election outcomes.

Notably, CAIR’s reports in August and September had already highlighted increasing support for the Green Party among Muslim voters, attributing this shift to concerns over US foreign policy in the Middle East.

In CAIR’s August poll, both Stein and Harris received 29% support, reflecting a consistent trend in Muslim voter preferences as the election campaign nears its conclusion.