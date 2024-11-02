 
Kanye West's new doc boasts 'billion dollar budget'

Details about a documentary on Kanye West get public after a long wait

November 02, 2024

A new documentary on Kanye West is set to arrive next year. What’s interesting is that it was reportedly made on a billion-dollar budget.

Variety reports that the project's title is In Whose Name? and that it has been in the works for the past six years.

More so, the docu teased to feature never-before-seen footage. While the project makers “promise to offer a unique and cinematic perspective on Ye’s public transformation.”

It was produced by Nicolas Ballesteros, who has a history of working with Ye and co-producers Jack M. Russell and Shy Ranje as the documentary is in the post-production.

In the meantime, the synopsis for In Whose Name reads, “With a billion-dollar budget and a commitment to truth, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, invites 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros, armed with an iPhone, on a six-year journey revealing unfiltered aspects of celebrity life that confront the provocative opinions, grand visions, and bold contrarianism that defined him as the world’s most controversial artist.”

“The film follows Ye’s ascent to becoming the richest Black man in American history while uncovering why the superstar risked everything he had built in the name of freedom."

"Examining the culture that birthed the star, ‘In Whose Name?’ explores the overlapping influences of corporate exploitation, racial complexities and psychological struggles inherent in the American dream." it concluded.

