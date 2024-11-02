Shemar Moore shares his darkest regret in emotional revelation

Shemar Moore, known for his character Malcolm Winters on The Young, recently shared how his mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore’s, demise affected his life.

While having a conversation with People magazine, Moore said, "When my mother passed, I felt like I effed up.”

For those unversed, Moore’s mother passed away due to multiple sclerosis (a neurological condition that causes scarring in the brain or spinal cord) and a heart condition in 2020 at 76.

The 54-year-old actor had been acting for almost 30 years by then but felt "selfish" about his life choices.

Articulating his thoughts, he quipped, "I chased my career so hard because I was so — and I still am — determined not to fail. But in that pursuit of not failing, what are you sacrificing? What are you losing?"

The S.W.A.T star’s mother's death made him realise how much he had been giving up as he “made it all about” himself and his career.

“I made it all about chasing girls and living my life and kicking with my homies. And all she ever wanted was to be a grandma,” Moore admitted regrettably.

It was her "dream. And I still feel guilty about it," he concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that Moore’s mother began battling with multiple sclerosis in 2015, when she was 72 years old.